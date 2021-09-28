‘Star Wars: Andor’ Has Finished Shooting

It’s been a pretty quiet year for Star Wars fans in 2021. The Book of Boba Fett is due before the end of the year, and there’s been a season of The Bad Batch animated series along with the recent Star Wars: Visions anime, but that’s about it. Compare that to Marvel, which has released four different seasons of four television shows (with a fifth coming in November), plus two big-screen movies (plus two more coming before the end of the year). Obviously, quantity does not equal quality, but man; the difference between the two is very striking.

It’s still not certain when the next Star Wars movie will come to theaters, either. (It very well could be Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, due in 2023.) On the plus side for Star Wars junkies, 2022 will at least bring several huge new Disney+ series, with the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan and Diego Luna back as his Rogue One character in Andor. Of the two, the former has definitely gotten the most hype online so far (and understandably so), but Andor is far along in production as well.

In fact, Luna just told Deadline that the show is “done with the shooting” and they are now “getting it ready for audiences to see it.”

You’ll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Stars Wars: Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.

He can’t spoil the ending because the show is a prequel set before the events of Rogue One. That means any of the movie’s characters, including the ones who died, could theoretically still show up in the series — along with other “familiar faces” from around the Star Wars galaxy. One that you’ll definitely see is Forest Whitaker, reprising his role as Rebel leader Saw Gerrera from Rogue One.

While no official release date for the show has been announced so far, Andor is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022. The season will run for 12 episodes.

