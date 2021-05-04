‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg

The following post contains minor spoilers for the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

A new Star Wars series has hit Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch spins out of the events of the recently-concluded Star Wars: The Clone Wars, continuing the adventures of a group of clone troopers as they become mercenaries in the early days of the Galactic Empire. As such, The Bad Batch is heavily indebted to The Clone Wars. But the connections to other shows don’t stop there. Watch closely and you’ll see tons of characters from Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Rebels as well.

Finding all those characters and secrets is half the fun of watching a new Star Wars show. For the full list of connections to other Star Wars movies and shows in The Bad Batch, along with all the Easter eggs, homages, and references in the new series premiere, watch our new video below.

If you liked our video on all the Easter eggs in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1, check out some of our other videos below, including our comparison of Return of the Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, all the Easter eggs and secrets in the season finale of The Mandalorian, and our look at the ending of Season 2 and what it means for Season 3. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere on Fridays on Disney+.

Gallery — Our Favorite Rise of Skywalker Easter Eggs: