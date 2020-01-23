‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Every Final Season Trailer Easter Egg

The trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars arrived online this week, and it’s full of connections to the Star Wars movies, and other Star Wars shows like Rebels. Did you catch them all?

If you missed some of them, this video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey will lay them all out for you. A lot of them have to do with Darth Maul and his plans during The Clone Wars. Also keep your eyes on Anakin Skywalker’s hair (its length gives a clue to when the season is set), and keep your ears open for a line from Mace Windu (which is also from the Star Wars movies). Watch them all below:

If you liked this video about the Easter eggs in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars final season trailer, check out some of our other videos, including our video on Kylo Ren's huge choice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, our suggested viewing order for the full Star Wars franchise, and the coolest Rise of Skywalker Easter eggs. Plus, there's tons more over at ScreenCrush's YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Star Wars: The Clone Wars arrives on Disney+ in February.