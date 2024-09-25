‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ Finds Its Villain

Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast as the villain in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The 46-year-old actor is to star as antagonist Krem of the Yellow Hills in the DC Studios project that is set to be released in 2026.

House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock is leading the cast of the movie as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl – Superman’s cousin – with the picture being directed by Craig Gillespie.

The film will be a departure from the Supergirl TV series and is closer in tone to a sci-fi movie than a typical superhero flick, as the comics by Tom King and Bilquis Evely that serve as the source material tell the tale of a young alien girl who wants Supergirl's help in getting revenge after her family is killed.

In the comics, Krem of the Yellow Hills murders the alien girl's father and Supergirl is drawn into the story when he injures the superdog Krypto.

Filming on the project is expected to begin in the UK in January 2025.

DC Studios boss James Gunn previously suggested that the film would feature a “much more hardcore” version of Supergirl.

The filmmaker said: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl.”

“She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

