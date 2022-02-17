‘The Book of Boba Fett’: What Worked and What Didn’t

Now that the dust has settled and The Book of Boba Fett is finished, we can look back at the whole thing as a complete story. Did it work? Were there something that could have been done better? Were the flashbacks well-integrated into the overall structure? Did the two episode digression into the world of The Mandalorian make sense? Was it necessary? Did it help or hurt the show?

In our latest Star Wars video, ScreenCrush’s editor Matt Singer and video guru Ryan Arey are joined by Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe for a deep dive into all things The Book of Boba Fett. Each expert gives their individual review of the series, and then debate some of the finer points of the show, including Boba Fett’s character arc (or lack of one), the possible influence of Marvel and their Disney+ series on the making of Book of Boba Fett, and whether the show worked as a piece of Star Wars lore, even if it was a very unconventional television show. Watch the whole conversation below:

