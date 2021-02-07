You want the good news or the bad news first? Bad news? Okay: The bad news is there’s only four more episodes of WandaVision. One month left, and then it’s all over.

But here’s the good news: Two weeks after the WandaVision finale, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+ begins. Imagine only having to wait two weeks between Marvel movies! What a world.

That new series is, of course, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame and featuring the two potential heirs for the title of Captain America — Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) teaming up for an adventure, and probably doing a lot of bickering as they always do whenever they have to work together.

The show had a new spot during the Super Bowl, but if you want the full trailer, you can only watch it online. Check it out:

This looks totally different from WandaVision, which is great; it’s really fun that each new Marvel series comes with its own unique style and tone. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19.