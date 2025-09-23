‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

The Razor Crest is back! The Mandalorian’s signature spaceship was destroyed in Season 2 of his Disney+ series, but in the new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu we see Mando and his pal Baby Yoda have acquired a new ship that looks just like his old Razor Crest. But how did he get it back? Where did he get it? Is there a Razor Crests R Us just south of Tatooine?

That’s just one of the Easter eggs, hidden Star Wars references, and little details you might have missed in the first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. In our latest Star Wars video we’re breaking the trailer down shot by shot, and we’ll also get you all caught up on what Mando’s been up to on his show for three seasons (plus The Book of Boba Fett). Watch our full Mandalorian and Grogu breakdown below:

The Mandalorian and Grogu is scheduled to debut in theaters on May 22, 2026.

