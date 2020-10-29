Baby Yoda is looking at you with those adorable, gigantic eyes of his to remind you: The Mandalorian is back.

Starting tomorrow, you can stream the season premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+. If the show follows the same exact schedule as last year, new episodes will premiere on Fridays at 3AM ET (12AM PT) on Disney+. Yet another reason to be a night owl: You get first crack at new Mando episodes.

In Season 2, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is charged with reuniting The Child (Baby Yoda) with the rest of his mysterious kind. Since we’ve only ever seen Yoda, Yaddle, and The Child, and have no concept of where they come from, this will likely not be an easy task. Plus, Mando has to deal with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who wants Baby Yoda for his own evil purposes, and also possess the Darksaber, a unique lightsaber that holds enormous importance to the people of Mandalore. The season also features the return of Mando’s allies Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), who will help him on his new quest.

As a little teaser to whet your appetite for the new Season, Disney+ released a whole batch of new Mandalorian posters from around the world — just in case you find yourself in Spain at a Star Wars convention and need to know how to say “This is the way” in Spanish:

And here’s the final Season 2 trailer for The Mandalorian:

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on October 30 on Disney; new episodes air weekly on Fridays.