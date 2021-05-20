Disney+ Shares First Look At ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

Disney+ has shared the first look trailer for the upcoming mystery adventure series The Mysterious Benedict Society. Created by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, the show is based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s best-selling book series of the same name. Tony Hale (Arrested Development) stars as the eccentric Dr. Benedict, who recruits four gifted orphans for a world-saving mission.

Watch the full preview below, which introduces us to the children as well as the peculiar Dr. Benedict:

From the looks of the trailer, The Mysterious Benedict Society will most likely appeal to fans of A Series of Unfortunate Events and The Umbrella Academy. The four children — Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance — win a scholarship competition that gains Mr. Benedict’s attention. Once they have proven their individual academic talents, he reveals to them everything he knows about The Emergency, a global crisis shrouded in mystery. The kids must join forces to get to the bottom of this worldwide panic.

Kristen Schaal (Bob's Burgers) also appears as Number Two, Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy) is Milligan, and Maame Yaa Boafo (Ramy) portrays Rhonda. Besides his duties as Mr. Benedict, Hale also plays the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, the elite school’s headmaster who appears to be the powerful figure behind The Emergency. Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler star as the quartet of intelligent orphans.

The first season, which will consist of eight episodes, is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 25, 2021.

Gallery — The Best TV Shows On Disney+: