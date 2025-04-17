‘The Sandman’ Debuts Final Season Trailer

Just two seasons in, it’s time to put The Sandman to bed. The big-budget Netflix adaptation of the classic ’80s horror comic series by Neil Gaiman will end after the upcoming batch of episodes.

In a statement that accompanied the release of the show’s new trailer, Sandman showrunner Allan Heinberg said “The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season.” (There are 75 issues of just the original Sandman series, not including all of the many spinoffs, sequels, and prequels. In total there will be just 22 episodes of Netflix’s Sandman.)

You can watch the teaser for the final season below:

Of course, The Sandman is based on comics written by Neil Gaiman, who is also an executive producer on the series. And since Season 1 premiered on Netflix back in the summer of 2022, Gaiman has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. (Gaiman denies the allegations.)

The article on Netflix’s own website about The Sandman Season 2, which contains an interview with Heinberg, never mentions Gaiman’s name a single time. That would have been unfathomable just a few years ago.

Here is the new season’s official synopsis:

After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of THE SANDMAN will tell Dream's story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.

The Sandman Season 2 will debut in two different “volumes” on Netflix. The first half will premiere on July 3. The remaining five episodes will follow on July 24.

