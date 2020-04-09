‘The Simpsons’ New Short Film Arrives on Disney Plus Tomorrow

Earlier this spring, approximately 15 years ago, Disney surprised folks who went to see Pixar’s Onward in theaters with a brand new short film from The Simpsons. Titled “Playdate With Destiny,” it was just the second theatrical short from The Simpsons team in their 30 years producing the beloved animated series.

Well, a lot has changed since then. Coronavirus has swept the globe. Movie theaters are closed. Onward quickly went to VOD, and then to streaming on Disney+. And starting tomorrow, “Playdate With Destiny” will join it, as the company has announced on Instagram that the short will be made available for streaming on April 10.

Here’s the note that was posted from series creator Matt Groening and the rest of the “Playdate With Destiny” creative team:

And this is how the press release describes “Playdate With Destiny”:

The film begins on a day that seemed like just another day at the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic young baby whisks her from danger — and steals her heart. After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?

This is a nice treat, although right now shorts aren’t really what we need — we need lots and lots of long content. And we’re still waiting for Disney+ to fix the aspect ratio of the first two decades of The Simpsons; supposedly that is coming by the end of May. But I’ll definitely watch this tomorrow. It’s not like I have anything else on my schedule.