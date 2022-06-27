‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s First Cut Was Four Hours Long

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth Thor movie. But what if it was also a four hour movie too?

At one point during the post-production on the film, it was. According to director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth, the first assembly of Love and Thunder was “about four hours” long.

As for what the cut contained, Hemsworth told Collider that this version of the movie was the most “bats— crazy, wild, four-hour cut I've ever seen.” Waititi chimed in an added that “Really, about five times, it just gives up on the story and just like just for like 10, 15 minutes of just telling jokes.”

As for why Waititi cut hours of footage out of the movie, here was his explanation:

In the moment, you're like, ‘This is the greatest thing that anyone's ever filmed in the history of filming things.’ And you get into the edit. You're like, ‘I still kind of like it.’ And then, after about six months of it being in the movie, you realize it was fun on the day but it doesn't have any business being in the movie.

We already know your next question: Will we ever get to see some kind of extended or director’s cut of Thor: Love and Thunder? Waititi did not sound very enthused about the idea. “I don't want to see any of the footage ever get in my life,” he revealed.

Eventually, of course, we will get a Love and Thunder Blu-ray. And there’s bound to be some deleted scenes on it. So maybe we’ll at least get a flavor of what the four-hour cut could have been that way. Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8.

Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to First From the Captain America serial to Spider-Man: No Way Home, we ranked the entire history of Marvel at the movies.