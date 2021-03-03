First, there was The Avengers. Then came Guardians of the Galaxy. Suicide Squad. Justice League. And now... Thunder Force.

Admittedly, this latest superhero team does not have the storied history of the others. It is not based on a long-running comic book series from Marvel or DC. And the group seemingly only has two members, played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. They are the subject of an upcoming Netflix comedy in which a scientist (Spencer) and her best friend (McCarthy) take a formula and get super powers. (Spencer tells McCarthy not to take it, and guess what she does? She takes it anyway.) McCarthy becomes super strong, while Spencer can become invisible. Things go predictably wacky from there.

The film is written and directed by Ben Falcone, who previously made McCarthy’s Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, and Superintelligence (which was recently released straight to HBO Max). Here’s the film’s first trailer:

(Yes, Melissa McCarthy. Women have groins. Just wanted to clear that up.)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city

Thunder Force, which also stars Bobby Cannavale, Melissa Leo, Pom Klementieff, and Jason Bateman as some kind of Crab-Man character, premieres on Netflix on April 9.

Gallery — The Worst Netflix Movies of the Year: