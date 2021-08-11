Tom Hardy Reveals Plans For ‘Venom 3,’ Wants To Fight Spider-Man

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters in over a month from now, but star Tom Hardy is already planning for the future. In a recent interview with Esquire, Hardy revealed that he’s already thinking ahead to the third Venom movie. His dream? For his own Eddie Brock to go head to head with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Hardy told Esquire that he’s “thinking about the third [Venom] movie as well because I think you need to write that at the same time.” Hardy hasn't confirmed a third installment of Venom yet, as it all depends on how many people see Venom: Let There Be Carnage. He coyly said that “a third won’t be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio [was] really, really pleased with number two.” So if the box office numbers for Venom 2 live up to expectations, it seems pretty likely that another movie could be on the table.

Hardy’s biggest desire for Venom 3 is to see his character face Spider-Man. The only tricky part is that Tom Holland’s Spidey exists in the MCU, and it's not clear whether or not Disney would be open to bringing Venom into that universe. “Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be,” stated Hardy. “I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Sony Pictures’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters on September 24.

