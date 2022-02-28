‘Twisted Metal’ TV Series Headed to Peacock

Last September, Sony announced it was developing a TV series based on Twisted Metal, the long-running series of games where players inside outrageously tricked-out cars, trucks, and other vehicles. Details were minimal at that time, but it was revealed that Anthony Mackie would star in the series, fresh off his run in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

About five months later, the show has its eventual home, with the series bound for streaming on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mackie’s character is “John Doe, a smart-ass milkman with no memory of his past who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.”

Why are the milkmen always smart-ass milkmen with no memories of their past? Where are all the original depictions of milkmen in television?!?

This Twisted Metal show was developed for TV by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriters of the Deadpool movies, along with G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and the Zombielands. The series is part of a whole wave of new shows based on video games coming to premium cable and streaming in the next few years. HBO has an epic adaptation of the survival horror games The Last of Us, while Paramount+ is set to debut their TV show based on Halo, which has been in the works for years and years, in the next few weeks. Not to be outdone, Amazon is working on a Fallout series; they recently added Walton Goggins to their cast. But none of those shows feature smart-ass milkmen, so that’s where Twisted Metal can stand out from the rest.

Twisted Metal doesn’t yet have a release date on Peacock.