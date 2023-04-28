‘Twisted Metal’ Comes to TV In First Trailer

Things have turned around very quickly for video games in other forms of popular culture. We’ve gone from them being viewed as box-office poison to reliable brand names in just the span of the last few years. After decades of junk — some of the worst movies ever made! — video games have now inspired some of the biggest hits in movies (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog) and TV (The Last of Us) of just the last few years. It’s like film and television have finally caught up to games’ feverish visuals and ambition.

We’ll see if that hot streak continues in Twisted Metal, a streaming series coming to Peacock inspired by the long-running PlayStation franchise that’s essentially a cross between a demolition derby and a fighting game. Hollywood pursued a Twisted Metal movie for years, but it never came together; instead TV is getting the adaptation first, this one starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and pro wrestler Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, the driver of the game’s signature vehicle of a heavily fortified ice cream truck. You’ll get a glimpse of the truck, and of Sweet Tooth, in the trailer below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Twisted Metal is an upcoming American post-apocalyptic action comedy television series created by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Well that’s not a whole lot of synopsis to go on, although the involvement of Reese and Wernick, who are the writers of the Deadpool movies and Zombieland should give us some sense of the tone. (Then again, the games didn’t have much story either.) Twisted Metal debuts on Peacock on July 27.