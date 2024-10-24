‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Spoiler Review: Is Knull the New Thanos?

The following post contains SPOILERS for Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance is here, and with it is the big-screen debut of Knull, one of the biggest villains in the Marvel (comics) Universe in the last few years. Knull has the potential to be a Thanos-level threat, and to anchor a whole slew of superhero movies.

So how did The Last Dance treat Knull? Is this the first of many appearances in movies, or will this be the last we see of the God of the Symbiotes? In our latest Venom video, ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer and Ryan Arey give their full review of the film. How does it compare to the previous two Venom movies? Is Knull the bad guy this franchise has been waiting for? Can there ever be a great Spider-Man spinoff movie if Spider-Man isn’t legally allowed to appear in it? Watch their discussion of those topics and a whole lot more below:

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video reviewing Venom: The Last Dance and discussing how it used Marvel mega-bad Knull, check out more of our videos below, including one recapping everything you need to know about Venom and his movie franchise prior to Venom: The Last Dance, one about all of the Marvel Easter eggs in the new Thunderbolts* trailer, and one comparing Venom and Joker. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app