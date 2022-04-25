Why Wanda Did Nothing Wrong on ‘WandaVision’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to build off the events of a bunch of previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films and shows, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision, with Wanda Maximoff appearing to help Dr. Strange deal with an issue in the multiverse. The end of WandaVision did not show Wanda in the greatest of lights. She hijacked an entire town in New Jersey and essentially enslaved its population for a time while she worked through her grief over the death of Vision. Admittedly, these actions were ... not the best.

But there’s more than one way to look at the events of WandaVision, and its title character’s backstory. A case could be made that Wanda Maximoff is actually the MCU’s most tragic hero, and in our latest Doctor Strange video, we explore why. Starting with her earliest MCU appearance, Avengers: Age of Ultron, we show how other Marvel characters — including the sainted Tony Stark — ruined Wanda’s life and then brought about the events that killed Vision. Some of this is tongue in cheek but ... maybe we also have a point? Take a look at see what you think:

