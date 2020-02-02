Marvel had a Black Widow spot early during the Super Bowl, but the real main event came later, with an ad ostensibly for the Disney+ streaming service but focused entirely on the first three Marvel Cinematic Universe shows debuting there starting later this year.

The spot includes our first looks at three Marvel shows: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and (very briefly) Loki. Watch the spot below:

This thing is like catnip for Marvel fans. The glimpses of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier include Anthony Mackie’s Falcon throwing Cap’s shield, our first look at U.S. Agent, and the return of Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo. The WandaVision stuff looks wild, surreal, and included a glimpse of Wanda wearing the character’s classic comic book costume as the Scarlet Witch. And the tiny bit of Loki had Tom Hiddleston saying “I’m going to burn this place to the ground.” What more could you want?!?

There still aren’t any official release dates for these shows. The press release for the Super Bowl spot says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected “this fall.” WandaVision is expected “this year.” And Loki is due some time in 2021. At this point, they all look pretty darn good.