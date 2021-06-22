‘WandaVision’ Concept Art Shows Development of the Hex

New WandaVision concept art reveals the early ideas the creative team had for the show’s “Hex.” For those who need a refresher, the Hex was a sweeping forcefield created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) that encompassed the entire town of Westview, New Jersey. Inside the Hex was a completely fabricated suburban reality, complete with white picket fences and a charming town square. Now, members of WandaVision’s pre-production crew have begun sharing images of how the Hex was developed for the Disney+ series.

Jackson Sze, the Visual Development Supervisor at Marvel Studios, shared the pre-production keyframe to Twitter on Monday. “This was to illustrate the concept of the HEX, showing how things would transition and change when stepping into Wanda's world,” Szye wrote. “Thank you to @andyparkart for being our fearless leader on this show!”

Feature film concept designer Phil Saunders also took to Instagram to share a couple of WandaVision images. “This time @andyparkart had me do a keyframe for the Rover climbing the Hex in ep. 7,” Saunders said in his caption. “There wasn’t a design yet out of the Art Dept. for me to reference, so I took a crack at it based on the layout suggested by the storyboards. I had a lot of fun imagining what the surface of the Hex might look like too.”

He also shared this striking illustration of White Vision, the doppelgänger to Paul Bettany’s Vision. Saunders explained how his concept was essentially a “facelift” of Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding’s original design for Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Check out the image below:

