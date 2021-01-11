After more than a year of silence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally returns this week with WandaVision, the first Marvel series exclusive to Disney+. The show stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Wanda and Vision from The Avengers franchise; somehow Vision is alive again following the events of Avengers: Endgame and he and Wanda are living a kind of surreal domestic bliss that looks a lot like vintage sitcoms from a variety of eras.

The show premieres Friday but some critics and journalists got early access to the first three episodes of the series (which, like The Mandalorian, will air new episodes weekly, rather than the Netflix dump-a-whole-season-at-once model). Almost uniformly, their reviews are extremely positive, calling it not only a worthy addition to the MCU but also a funny show that’s surprisingly faithful to the spirit of classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy and Bewitched. Both Olsen and Bettany are also getting very positive reviews for their performances and chemistry.

Here’s a sampling of the first reviews of WandaVision from social media:

Created by Jac Schaeffer, the show also stars returning Marvel actors Kat Dennings (Darcy) and Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) as well as new franchise additions Teyonah Parris (Monica) and Kathryn Hahn (Agnes). WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on Friday, January 15.