Up until this point, we've relished in WandaVision's ability to recreate television throughout the decades. Starting with the 1950s, Wanda Maximoff has burned through each era of TV, arriving at the present day. In this new clip from Episode 7 of the MCU show, we see Wanda’s idyllic town of Westview get the Modern Family treatment.

Watch the teaser below, which features a hungover Halloween Wanda negotiating with her two sons to have a couple more minutes in bed:

The clip is shot like a modern-day mockumentary sitcom, with talking head interviews and depictions of everyday life. Billy and Tommy try to get their mom out of bed, because their video game keeps “freaking out.” Wanda tells her sons that she's not sleeping, just “resting her eyes.” Later, she tells the audience that she plans on taking a “quarantine-style staycation,” a concept that eerily reflects post-pandemic life. Is it just us, or is Wanda trying to be extra relatable?

Perhaps the most revealing part of the entire clip comes at the very beginning, with Wanda casually chatting to the camera like she’s on Parks & Recreation or The Office. “We've all been there, right? Letting our fear and anger get the best of us? Intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created?” Actually, Wanda, we don't think we’ve all been there. It seems as if Wanda is using the the new television format to once again create a false sense of security. This time, she’s seeking it from the viewers at home.

Episode 7 of WandaVision premieres this Friday on Disney+.