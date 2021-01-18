‘WandaVision’: How Is Vision Alive?

The last time we saw Paul Bettany’s Vision he was, uh, getting torn to shreds by Thanos. Rest in peace, Vision.

But wait! Marvel’s first Disney+ series is here, and it’s called WandaVision, and Vision is one of the two leads along with Wanda Maximoff. How did that happen? The exact explanation for Vision’s mysterious resurrection will surely be revealed by the end of WandaVision’s nine episode season, but we’ve already got some theories.

In the video below, ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down the most obvious way Vision could be back, and it all involves two magic words: Infinity Stones. We know that Wanda Maximoff has a very special connection to the Stones. Although her powers look like the red energy of the Reality Stone, she’s also exhibited elements of all six Infinity Stones. And we also know that all the Stones are linked together in some way. Watch the video below so we see how all these puzzle pieces might fit together:

If you liked this video theorizing how Vision returned to life in WandaVision, check out more of our videos below, including our recap of Wanda and Vision’s stories up to WandaVision, our explanation of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, and video on all of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe plot holes (and their potential explanations). Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. WandaVision airs weekly on Disney+.