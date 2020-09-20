‘WandaVision’ Trailer: Welcome Home, Wanda and Vision

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to Disney+.

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was announced as Disney+’s first MCU series, it’s recently become clear that WandaVision, which was supposed to be the second MCU Disney+ show, will beat it to streaming. The service had touted the show in its “Coming Soon” trailers — and tonight on the Emmys, WandaVision debuted it first full trailer. It promises a surreal series, featuring different levels of reality — and plenty of images inspired by classic 1950s sitcoms (along with Marvel’s recent The Vision comics series, which is excellent). Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany plays the Vision, both reprising their roles from numerous Avengers films. Just how that squares with the end of Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen.

Watch the WandaVision trailer right here:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

“WandaVision” marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Key art and new images are also available now.

Here are a few more images — and the poster — for the show:

Notably, the trailer does not say the date when you can expect to watch WandaVision on Disney+, but a recent trailer for the service strongly suggested we’ll see it by the end of 2020. Let’s hope so.