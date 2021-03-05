‘WandaVision’: The Unanswered Questions the Finale Didn’t Resolve

The following post contains SPOILERS for WandaVision. (Obviously.)

“The Series Finale” — that’s the name of the episode, it may or not be the actual series finale — of WandaVision cleared up most of the show’s big mysteries. Some of its explanations for the questions that have surrounded the show were very clever. All season, for example, fans waited and waited to find out the true identity of “Ralph,” the oft-mentioned, never-seen husband of Agnes (AKA Kathyrn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness). As it turns out, Ralph really was the dude who lived next door to Vision and Wanda’s home. When Agatha Harkness moved in next door, she brainwashed Ralph, tricked him into thinking he was Wanda’s brother Pietro, and used him to spy on her.

That’s great! But this week’s WandaVision was also so busy setting up the two title characters’ new status quo moving forward into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were a few unanswered questions that fell through the cracks. Below, I’ve listed the eight biggest unresolved mysteries from the entire season. Some will probably get settled in future Marvel movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Others, we’ll probably never know. If you can figure them out, maybe Marvel will send you a No-Prize.

Gallery — Our Favorite Easter Eggs on the WandaVision Season Finale: