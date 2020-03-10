Watch Warwick Davis’ Son Play An Ewok In ‘Star Wars’ Set Video

Not everyone can say their dad is a professional Ewok. In a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set video from Syfy Wire, we get to see Warwick Davis, best known for his work as Wicket the Ewok, act alongside his son Harrison in rehearsals for their cameo appearance in Episode IX. Warwick first made his appearance as Wicket in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, and reprised his role for the most recent Star Wars film. Watch as Davis teaches his son the ways of the Ewok in this tender family bonding moment:

J.J. Abrams was ambitious in assembling such a huge ensemble cast for Rise of Skywalker, including several callback appearances from fan-favorite characters that haven’t been on screen for decades. Davis certainly feels that his character of Wicket has changed since we first met him in Episode VI. “He’s older, wiser, and he has a little scamp to handle now,” says Davis in the video. The 90-second clip also gives us a cool behind-the-scenes look at just how a human being transforms into an Ewok. The costumes are intense, allowing for little mobility, eyesight, or ventilation. Luckily, Davis’ son was up for the task.

Whether you loved or hated Rise of Skywalker, there’s no denying that this video is downright heartwarming. It’s satisfying to see Davis pass along the Star Wars legacy to his son, and makes the Ewoks’ cameo that much sweeter. Moments such as these are a reminder of why Star Wars is such a beloved franchise — it continues to span multiple generations, never forgetting to honor its past along the way.