Was Thanos An Eternal?

The following post contains SPOILERS for Eternals.

We thought we knew Thanos. He was the world-conquering madman from Titan, hellbent on wiping out half of all life in a misguided attempt to restore “balance” to the universe. But while Thanos doesn’t appear in Eternals, he is brought up several times. Characters reference his plans, and the Eternals explain why they didn’t interfere in “The Blip,” even though they might have been able to help the Avengers stop it from ever happening.

Then the post-credits scene appears, and it introduces Harry Styles as Eros, also known as Starfox — and Starfox says he’s not only Thanos brother (as he is in the original Marvel Comics) he’s also an Eternal. So if he’s an Eternal and he’s Thanos’ brother, does that mean Thanos was an Eternal too? In our latest Eternals video, we explore whether or not Thanos was an Eternal, and if his being an Eternal might force us to rethink what we thought about Thanos and his destructive plans. Was “The Blip” actually an attempt to stop the Celestial’s emergence? Watch our full breakdown below:

