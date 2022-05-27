‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Now on Streaming

For years, it seemed like Ewan McGregor’s tenure as Obi-Wan Kenobi was done forever. The prequels were over, Obi-Wan was hanging out in the desert watching over Luke Skywalker (and slowly turning into Alec Guinness), and that was that.

Now, almost 20 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, McGregor makes his surprising return to the franchise with his own Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Set about 10 years after the events of the prequels, the show finds Obi-Wan still on Tatooine, looking after Luke — and still hunted by his old apprentice Darth Vader, played by another series veteran we never thought we’d see again, Hayden Christensen.

Finally, the show is available to stream online; you can watch it right now on Disney+. Here is the most recent trailer for the show:

Here is the series’ official synopsis

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

You can find Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ at this link. Enjoy it. And may the Force be with you until they convince Ewan McGregor to come back for another season of Obi-Wan.

