‘Weapons’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

The horror hit of the summer is coming to streaming.

Weapons, writer/director Zach Cregger’s followup to his breakthrough horror film Barbarian, was one of the highlights of the summer 2025 movie season. Now you can watch it over and over again on streaming, as it is set to premiere on HBO Max in a matter of days.

The film stars Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, and Alden Ehrenreich in an interlocking series of stories linked to the disappearance sudden and unexplained disturbance of 17 children from a single elementary school class. Pinballing through chapters driven by its various characters, Weapons finds a tone somewhere between deeply disturbing and cathartically hilarious. It’s like the funny-scary horror-movie version of Pulp Fiction we never knew we needed.

Weapons was made for a little under $40 million and wound up grossing over $265 million worldwide, well over six times what the cult hit Barbarian earned in theaters in 2022. At this point, Cregger’s right up there near the top of the list of the most exciting directors working in horror today, along with the likes of Jordan Peele and Mike Flanagan. (His next project is supposedly a new film adaptation of the horror game franchise Resident Evil.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at 2:17 a.m., a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Just in time for Halloween, Weapons will begin streaming on HBO Max on October 24. Can you imagine what would happen when people figure out how to sync of the movie so that they can watch it so at 2:17 AM the scene where the kids vanish hits? The brains of so many teenagers are going to melt doing that. (If you still have the HBO linear channel, it premieres there on Saturday, October 25 at 8PM ET.)