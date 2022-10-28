Marvel’s Phase 4 can feel a little disjointed depending on your perspective. That’s why it's helpful that Kevin Feige explained how it all works out. People have a few gripes about Phase 4 and the state of the MCU in general right now, but hopefully, those are on their way to being fixed.

A lot of people feel like Phase 4 has been all over the place, with more Disney+ series than movies. The movies have also been of wildly varying quality. During the previous three phases, most of the films that came out were universally loved. That's not the case now. Movies like Eternals and Thor: Love And Thunder got amongst the worst reviews in Marvel history, and reactions to She-Hulk have been mixed.

Despite all of that, excitement for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is at an all-time high, and if all goes well, it could be one of the best films in Phase 4. One of the biggest elements of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the introduction of Namor. Namor’s extremely important to a ton of Marvel stories, and beyond that, he's just cool. In the comics, he’s from Atlantis. He also dates back to Marvel Comics #1, which was released in 1939.

According to Kevin Feige, Namor and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are the key to understand what all of Phase 4 of the MCU — starting with WandaVision on Disney+ and concluding with Wakanda Forever in theaters — has been all about. At the Wakanda Forever premiere, Feige explained...

The reason [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase 4 — and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase 4, think about all the characters we've met. And now, finally, in the finale of Phase 4, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and a character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel.

You can watch the whole interview with Kevin Feige below. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters everywhere on November 11.

Marvel’s Upcoming Phase Four, Five, and Six Movie and TV Lineup Here’s every movie and show Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Four, Five, and Six of their cinematic universe.