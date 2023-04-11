The next game has begun.

HBO announced today that production is now underway on Season 2 of the acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. The cast for the returning show incldues Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Here was House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal’s comment on the beginning of Season 2:

House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store.

HBO Max HBO Max loading...

READ MORE: How Game of Thrones’ Dragons Died Off

House of the Dragon Season 2 does not have a confirmed release date on HBO and HBO Max as of this moment, but HBO’s Casey Bloys has previously said that he expects the series to return in 2024 after the eligibility for the Emmys ends — which would mean sometime after May 31 of that year. So tentatively plan on a summer 2024 premiere date.

House of the Dragon is the only Game of Thrones prequel currently in production at HBO, but that could change before the series returns with new episodes next year. There have been reports of various other prequels in development, including one that was revealed just a few weeks ago that would supposedly focus on “Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys” and would be set “approximately 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones.” (House of the Dragon takes place about 200 years before Game of Thrones.)

Get our free mobile app