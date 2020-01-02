‘WandaVision’ Coming to Disney Plus Sooner Than Expected

It is somewhat strange — not to mention very surprising — that Disney+ didn’t have another headliner TV series ready to go as soon as The Mandalorian wound down its first season at the end of 2019. And yet here we sit, in 2020, and the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series is still months away. That would be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan continuing with the fallout of Avengers: Endgame. As a happy Disney+ subscriber so far, the fact that we won’t see this show for a while is a little frustrating.

If there’s some small glimmer of good news here it’s that the second MCU TV series on Disney+ will arrive sooner than expected. WandaVision was expected to premiere some time in the spring of 2021, but the show was surprisingly included in Disney’s sizzle reel of what to expect from the streaming service in 2020. Check it out:

No, Scarlet Witch hasn’t been recast; that is Hilary Duff back as Lizzie McGuire. (Although there is kind of a physical resemblance there?) Instead Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles from the Avengers franchise as Wanda and the Vision, in a show created by Black Widow screenwriter Jac Schaeffer. Shooting began at Marvel’s studios in Atlanta late last year, and the series is expected to run for six episodes on Disney+. Until then, Marvel fans have the solo Black Widow movie later this spring.