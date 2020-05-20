Around the country and the world, businesses are taking tentative steps to resume work despite the lingering threat of the coronavirus pandemic. For some businesses, that is more difficult than others. In the world of movie and TV business, with so many crew members and actors, and scenes where social distancing is impossible, it’s particularly tricky.

A new report in Variety details some of the pitfalls faced by movies and television as they try to resume the work that was suspended back in February and March as the threat of Covid-19 became clear. And amidst all the other details, there’s an important and not-very-encouraging tidbit on the status of The Batman from star Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the latest reboot of DC Comics’ Dark Knight. She told Variety that even if some studios are readying production, she’s not sure when she will get back to work. She added that...

...part of her is ‘hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, ‘We’re ready to go.’’ But when that could be remains unclear. ‘I’m in touch with everybody, and everyone’s ready to go when it’s safe,’ she says. ‘But no, we have no idea.’

Production on The Batman shut down in mid-March. Director Matt Reeves has said that the film was only about 25 percent complete when the cameras stopped rolling, which means even when the crew gets back to work they still have a long way to go before the movie will be ready for audiences. The release of The Batman has already been pushed back once. Initially scheduled for June 25, 2021, the film is now due in theaters on October 1, 2021. There’s no guarantee it won’t get delayed again.