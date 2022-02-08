Where to Stream This Year’s Oscar Nominees

The nominees for the 94 Academy Awards are here and it’s a pretty good batch of films, including many of the titles featured on ScreenCrush’s list of the best movies of 2021. Even better, many of the movies that got nominated for Oscars this year — including Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which got the most nominations of any motion picture in 2022 — are already available to stream at home right now.

In fact, by my count there are currently 23 Academy Award nominees currently streaming at home. And that number doesn’t include other titles that you can already rent at home, like Dune or King Richard. The movies below are purely the ones that are available for no-additional-charge streaming on sites like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+, and others. (Obviously, many of the other nominees that are not on this list are still playing in theaters, including Best Picture contenders Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, and West Side Story.)

This list will be updated between now and the Oscars telecast; if more nominees pop up on streaming, I’ll add them (Both Dune and King Richard should be back on HBO Max soon, for example.) The 94th Academy Awards air on ABC on Sunday, March 27. And the streaming nominees are (in alphabetical order)...

Where to Stream This Year’s Academy Award Nominees