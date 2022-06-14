Can Marvel Superheroes Ever Be Happy?

“Are you happy?”

That’s the question that echoes through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it’s one that a lot of viewers of the film can surely relate to. Are you happy? Even if you get what you think you want — a family, a good job, the title of Sorcerer Supreme — will that actually fill your emotional needs and make you happy? Or is happiness just an elusive impossibility?

In our latest Marvel video, we take a look at two characters from Doctor Strange — Strange himself and Wanda Maximoff — and explore their personal arcs in the film. We also consider the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its heroes as a whole. Are they ever allowed to be happy? And if not, why not? Are the Avengers cursed? Take a look below and see what you think:

