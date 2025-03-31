Why Isn’t Spider-Man in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

Marvel has announced more than two dozen members of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. And yet out of all those names, the one we were most confident would be in there — Tom Holland’s Spider-Man — was MIA. So where is Spider-Man? He’s Marvel’s most popular superhero and Holland is one of Marvel’s biggest stars. So why isn’t he in Avengers: Doomsday?

In our latest MCU video, we’ll discuss this very surprising absence. Is Spider-Man being saved for Secret Wars? Will he make a surprise cameo in Doomsday? Will the upcoming Spider-Man 4 explain his absence (and set up a more important role in Secret Wars)? Has Tom Holland simply not finalized his contract for the film yet and are we just getting way too ahead of ourselves? Watch the video below to see all the potential theories:

