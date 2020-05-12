Robert Pattinson Reveals Why He Wanted To Play Batman

From what we’ve gathered so far, Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman is not your typical superhero movie. And Robert Pattinson isn’t like the other Batmen. All signs point to The Batman being a darker adaptation of the Caped Crusader’s adventures. We can’t wait — although it looks like we have to, considering filming has been delayed due to coronavirus.

But self-isolation doesn’t seem to be bothering Pattinson, who spoke to GQ about his experience playing Batman thus far. Pattinson has become established as an actor who takes bold risks with the parts he plays, so why take on a character whose territory is so well-trodden? The role has already been portrayed on screen by several actors, including George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck. But for Pattinson, Batman’s notoriety is exactly why he wanted to play the role. Said Pattinson:

I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character... You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it?

Pattinson went on to say that he feels a "pushback of anticipation" from DC fans, which both energizes him and makes him “a little kind of spicy.” We’re not quite sure what he means by that last part, but it’s intriguing nonetheless.

The Batman is scheduled to be released October 1, 2021.