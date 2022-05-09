Elizabeth Olsen Discusses Her Marvel Future Post-‘Doctor Strange’

The following post contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and particularly Wanda’s role and fate in the film. Beware.

Elizabeth Olsen recently did an interview in which she discussed the fate of the Scarlet Witch, and fans have a reason to think we might not have seen the last of her. While the recent release of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness has certainly shaken things up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not all of those shakeups are welcome.

WandaVision became a classic as soon as it came out. Even people who don't really consider themselves huge superhero fans got into it. With that, a ton of people absolutely fell in love with the characters in the series. Of course, a lot of the show is focused on Wanda’s relationship with Vision and their children, but Wanda herself became the standout. Unfortunately for fans of the show, WandaVision only actually got one season, and as far as anyone knows, there are no plans to move forward.

Wanda did return in Multiverse of Madness but she was revealed as the main villain of the film. While a lot of moviegoers may have been shocked, it helps to remember that in the comics, Wanda fills a number of roles. Sometimes, the Witch is at odds with the other heroes. Unfortunately, this leads her to her doom. She sacrifices herself to destroy the Darkhold after realizing it has turned her into a monster.

Given that for all intents and purposes the MCU’s Wanda is dead, fans were more than a little upset. But according to Olsen herself, she is expecting to return as Wanda again in the future. Asked by Variety, whether she considers Multiverse of Madness her Marvel farwell, Olsen replied...

It’s weird that I’m expecting to return but no one’s told me I’m doing anything! But in my mind, I’m just making the assumption that they’ll have me again. I don’t know to what capacity, but I hope I’m back. I hope there’s also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we’ve done so much with her.

When you bring the whole multiverse in, anything can happen. Just because one Wanda may have died, a whole multiverse of others is still out there alive. We’ve even seen some What If...?-style scenarios make their way into the MCU lately. If superhero movies show us anything, it’s that the sky’s the limit.