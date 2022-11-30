‘Willow’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg

The following post contains some SPOILERS for the first episode of Willow.

Willow fans finally have their hero back after decades of waiting. The new Lucasfilm Disney+ series features Warwick Davis returning to his signature role, in a new legacyquel show that features Willow teaming with a new generation of heroes on a world-saving quest. And as a legacyquel, the show reminds us of another recent Lucasfilm production: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which also involved young heroes searching for a legendary hero of the past, who only appears in the show (or film’s) last scene.

And in our latest video, we explain how Willow is a lot like The Force Awakens, and we also break down all the Easter eggs, homages, references, and little details you might have missed in the Willow premiere. They include the connection to classic Disney fairy tales, the meaning of the mark on the book cover, why the original movie is referred to as a “Prologue,” and why the sword we see in that key scene is so important. Watch it below:

