‘Y: The Last Man’ Showrunner Eliza Clark Shares First Look Photo

Ahead of Y: The Last Man's fall premiere, showrunner Eliza Clark has shared a new photo of Yorick in the streets of a post-apocalyptic New York City. Clark took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the image, which depicts series star Ben Schnetzer in a gas mask amidst the urban rubble.

The show is based on the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s acclaimed comic book series, whose 10 volumes were released from 2002 to 2008. The premise follows Yorick and his pet monkey, the sole survivors of an androcide which wiped out every mammal with a Y chromosome off the face of the Earth. Yorick must navigate his new surroundings as he attempts to restore the world around him.

Check out Clark’s photo below, which teases the show's September release:

For several years, Y: The Last Man had been in a sort of production limbo. Talks of the series began many years ago, and in 2012, New Line Cinema stated that the comic book property was a top priority for a film adaptation. Then, in 2015, it was announced that FX had picked up the franchise for a television series. The show was delayed further after the 2016 election, which made writer Michael Green rethink the pilot.

Original showrunners Aïda Mashaka Croal and Green eventually left the project and were replaced by Clark. Barry Keoghan was brought onboard as Yorick, and then swiftly exited the series. Schnetzer was then cast in the leading role in February of 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic further pushed production on the show back. Now, at long last, we can finally expect to see the series arriving on the small screen in just a matter of months.

Y: The Last Man debuts on FX on Hulu beginning September 13.

