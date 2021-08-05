The ‘Y: The Last Man’ Trailer Looks Just Like the Comic Series

The coolest shot in the Y: The Last Man trailer is the one above: A God’s eye view of an apocalyptic, abandoned street. From that perspective, it forms the letter Y — an image that’s taken straight out of the classic DC/Vertigo comics series by Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra, which is set in a world where every single man on the planet suddenly dies, except for one.

That’s Yorick Brown, played on the new Y TV series by Ben Schnetzer. It’s up to him and several other survivors, including Diane Lane as the President of the United States (and Yorick’s mother), to figure out why Yorick lived, and what killed all the other men, in order to figure out a way to ensure humanity’s collective survival.

The cast of the series also includes Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Olivia Thirlby as Hero, and Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly. Fittingly, given the subject matter, every episode of Y: The Last Man was directed by a woman. Check out the new trailer below:

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Y: The Last Man premieres on FX on Hulu on September 13.

