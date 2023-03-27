‘Star Wars’ Unveils First Look at ‘Young Jedi Adventures’ Series

After The Mandalorian finishes its third season run, the mantle of the next ongoing Star Wars show on Disney+ shall be passed to a new generation of younglings or foundlings or yuenglings or whatever they call kids in Star Wars lately.

Yes, the next Disney+ Star Wars series is titled Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, an animated series for kids that seems to want to be what Spidey and His Amazing Friends is for Marvel for of the galaxy far, far away: A bright, colorful, and fun introductory series for little children to get them into this franchise before they’re old enough to deal with Oedipal plot twists, arms being lopped off by lightsabers, and the destruction of entire planets by a moon-sized space station. Basically: It’s for kids who love Baby Yoda but can’t handle The Mandalorian.

Young Jedi Adventures — which I keep typing as “Young Jedi Chronicles” because I grew up watching The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, and that phrase has just never left my brain — follows a new group of heroes including Kai Brightstar, Lys Slay, Nubs, Nash Durango, and RJ-83, along with Master Yoda as they, the young Jedis, partake in assorted adventures.

To set up the show, Disney Junior just debuted a trio of shorts featuring the cast:

Man, these characters have huge heads. I don’t know their necks support all that head weight. Anyway, here is the poster for Young Jedi Adventures...

And here is the series’ official synopsis:

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Disney+ on May 4.

