Agatha Harkness Returns in First ‘Agatha All Along’ Trailer

Coven of Chaos. Darkhold Diaries. House of Harkness.

Nevermind. It was just Agatha All Along.

After one of the longest development processes in Marvel TV history, the company has finally got their WandaVision spinoff about Kathryn Hahn’s scheming witch Agatha Harkness ready to debut. At various points in its history, the series had each of the subtitles above; finally Marvel recognized that the thing most people remembered about the character from WandaVision was her catchy theme song. And thus the show is now called Agatha All Along.

The show is spun off from Marvel’s WandaVision, which introduced Agatha as the neighbor of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. While the series’ manufactured reality turned out to be a creation of Wanda’s, it was Agatha (all along) who had been manipulating Wanda in the hopes of stealing her chaos magic powers for herself.

Wanda managed to defeat Agatha, erase her memories, and imprison her in the town of Westview at the end of WandaVision. Agatha picks things up from there, with the character looking to regain her power and start a new coven. Marvel finally debuted the first trailer for the show today; watch it below...

The cast of Agatha All Along includes Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

In “Agatha All Along,” the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on September 18. The first two episodes will debut on that date.

