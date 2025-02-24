‘Andor’ Returns With First Season 2 Trailer

While a lot of Disney+ Star Wars shows in post-The Mandalorian have received very tepid reactions from critics and even some fans, Andor was widely praised upon its release. Perhaps not too surprisingly, that’s the focus of the first trailer for Season 2 of the show; it’s filled with enthusiastic quotes from the press about this Rogue One prequel about Diego Luna’s Rebel spy Cassian Andor.

It’s as if to say “Hey! We know you didn’t love The Book of Boba Fett or Ahsoka or maybe even The Acolyte — but you did like this one!” Of course, the one current Star Wars show that people really seem to like is also sending after this new season, so whatever boost of goodwill or interest the new episodes bring may not last all that long.

Watch the new Andor trailer below:

Here is the new season’s official synopsis:

Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

Here is what Andor creator Tony Gilroy had to say about the show, via a press release:

One of the great thrills of making Andor is the scale of the story and the number of characters we’re able to meet — ordinary people, Imperial overlords, passionate revolutionaries. They are real people making epic decisions, all of them staring down questions with terrifying consequences. Cassian’s journey is the soul and spine of our story, but it’s the choir that makes the show. I’m so excited for audiences to see where we go in Season 2.

Andor Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22. This second season of the show will also be its last; it consists of 12 episodes that will be released weekly in batches of three.

