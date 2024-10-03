Andrew Garfield would return to Marvel under the right conditions.

The Amazing Spider-Man star — who made a crossover appearance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Spider-Man: No Way Home — has revealed that he would return as Peter Parker’s web-slinging alter ego if it was the right project for him.

Speaking to Esquire about his potential return, he said: “For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into.”

The star, who used to date Emma Stone, added: “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

Meanwhile, Garfield shared he is “excited” to work again.

The 41-year-old actor can next be seen opposite Florence Pugh in We Live in Time, his first film in three years, and he admitted his sabbatical has given him a fresh enthusiasm for making movies.

Asked if he is out of his sabbatical now, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “I think so. Yeah, I think I’m excited to work again in a different way. I feel looser, I feel less precious. I feel more joyful. I feel more aware.”

“I feel established enough as a person in the world, as an actor within myself and within the world. I know myself well enough now to feel more enjoyment… I’m still a head case — when I’m on a set, I’m like a dog with a bone and get taken over by some weird spirit that is never satisfied — but that’s never going to change, and I don’t want it to, but within that, I can feel a lot more pleasure and a lot more enjoyment, play and freedom.”

Garfield’s We Live in Time is scheduled to open in theaters on October 11.

