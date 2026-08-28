If you use Apple TV to watch Ted Lasso, you best believe you’re going to be paying a little bit more for that subscription very soon.

(FYI the service is not called Apple TV+ anymore. It’s just Apple TV now. Get that plus out of your damn mouth.)

Starting Friday, August 28 — that’s today as I am writing these words — the price of an Apple TV subscription is going up, and it’s going up for both new and old subscribers. Now it will cost you $14.99 a month to subscribe to the service of Ted Lasso, Widow’s Bay, Bad Monkey, more. (Previously, a monthly subscription was $12.99.)

Alternately, you can subscribe for a full year of Apple TV. That will set you back $119. That’s an increase of $20 over the previous annual price.

Apple TV Apple TV

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Apple is not the only subscription service raising its prices. Just a couple weeks ago, we got word that Peacock was increasing its own subscription costs. (A month of Peacock will currently cost you $9, $13, or $20, depending on the tier you choose, which determines the amount of ads you can stream and how much of their content you can access.)

Netflix raised its prices back in March; at that time the basic subscription (with ads) rose to $9 a month as well. Their standard plan without ads is $19.99, while the priciest option (with four simultaneous streams and HD visuals) went up to $24.99.

That means Apple TV’s prices are comparable to their competition; a little more than the cheapest options from services like Netflix, but not as much as the upper-tier subs that those competitors offer. And with shows like Pluribus and Widow’s Bay, they certainly have some of the most-discussed TV shows going at the moment. Of course, that doesn’t make these across-the-board price increases any easier to stomach, or to budget for.

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