‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 6 Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 6.

It’s another week on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and another week where the episode title has several meanings. In this case, “Decommissioned” refers to the process of deactivating something, and in this case that’s the dismantling of the old droid army. We’ve already seen Tarkin considering whether to decommission the Empire’s clone army earlier in The Bad Batch, and there are many more parallels between the droids and the clones in the series.

That’s just one of the interesting little secrets, references, and Easter eggs on this week’s episode of The Bad Batch. There is also the connection between Omega and her bow and Luke Skywalker with his first lightsaber. Plus: Keep your eyes peeled for the fun Easter egg hidden on the slot machine. And we finally understand why two new characters were made so important in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Learn why — and a lot more — in the video below:

