Bo-Katan Will Appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

The Mandalorian Season 1 was a very Star Wars-neophyte friendly season. You didn’t have to know much about the world of Star Wars to enjoy the show. Even if you hadn’t seen the movies you could pretty much follow the story of Mando and his widdle buddy Baby Yoda. That was surely by design. Disney wanted to attract as many people as possible to Disney+ with the show. If it was only accessible to hardcore Star Wars dorks, that wouldn’t have brought in the millions of subscribers they needed.

But it looks like The Mandalorian Season 2 will be more of a deep dive into Star Wars lore. We’ve heard that Boba Fett will show up, and that perhaps Rosario Dawson will play longtime animated character Ahsoka Tano in live-action for the first time. Now /Film reports another animated Star Wars mainstay will appear: Bo-Katan Kryze, from both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels — and she will played by Katee Sackhoff, who voiced the character in animated form:

Battlestar Galactica star and Star Wars veteran Katee Sackhoff is joining The Mandalorian season 2. We have exclusively learned that Sackhoff will be playing a live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze, a Mandalorian warrior she previously voiced in Dave Filoni’s animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later Star Wars Rebels. Although both Lucasfilm and Sackhoff’s reps declined to comment, we have confirmed this story with multiple sources. She filmed her role back in February before Hollywood production shut down due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

That last part is most important, since it means that The Mandalorian could actually see the light of day as scheduled in the fall of 2020. If Sackhoff’s part hadn’t been shot yet, this would all be theoretical news at best.

Bo-Katan first appeared in season 4 of The Clone Wars. She’s a Mandalorian warrior who at one point held the Darksaber, a powerful and symbolically important weapon that was featured in the first season finale of The Mandalorian. It’s now in the hands of Giancarlo Esposito’s evil Moff Gideon — so it stands to reason that the story of that Darksaber, and the future of the Mandalorians, will figure heavily in Season 2 of the show.

