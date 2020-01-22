Conspicuous by its absence from Marvel’s plans for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was any sort of sequel to Captain Marvel, the company’s first movie starring a solo female hero. You’d think when a film makes something like $1.1 billion worldwide, the studio behind it would plan a sequel.

And you would be correct. While Captain Marvel 2 might not be in Phase Four of the MCU — or at least the first part of it — it is reportedly in the works. The Hollywood Reporter claims the studio is bringing on Megan McDonnell, a writer on the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, to write the script.

Although they don’t have a ton of details on the project, THR notes that the movie is expected to be set in the “present day” and will be directed by a filmmaker that’s new to the franchise:

Sources say that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the initial 2019 hit, will not return to helm the sequel but are in talks to remain in the Marvel Universe and direct a possible Disney+ series. Marvel is hoping to find a female filmmaker for Captain 2 and is eyeing a potential release in 2022.

While you could make a Captain Marvel 2 set in the past during the character’s time in deep space (that might actually be pretty cool), it probably makes more sense to set the film after the events of Avengers: Endgame. For one thing, you can make the adult version of Monica Rambeau, who is scheduled to be introduced in WandaVision, one of the key supporting players in the film. (She will be played in that series by Teyonah Parris.)

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ later this year.