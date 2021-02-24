New ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Images Fly Online

Marvel’s next Disney+ series is a real two-in-one situation.

In the tradition of classic team-up comics like [checks notes] Marvel Team-Up comes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Captain America’s two potential heirs band together for a mission and in the process maybe try to figure out which one of them is going to wield Cap’s mighty shield. In Marvel Comics, both Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) have spent stints as the country’s official Captain America. (In the case of the former, Steve Rogers temporarily got turned into the old man he really should be if he was born in the 1920s; in the case of the latter, Steve died, temporarily.) So either one could wind up becoming the MCU’s new Cap. Or both! It’s a big mystery.

In the meantime, there are a bunch of recently released images from the show we haven’t seen before. Check them out below:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19.